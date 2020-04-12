Super Dragon Ball Heroes Teases the Return of SPOILER

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally got back into its second season with the latest episode adapting the Big Bang Mission arc from the original arcade game, and while this isn’t canon to the main series this doesn’t mean that there aren’t opportunities for callbacks. Because it’s outside of the main franchise canon, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been playing with all sorts of original characters, forms, and returns from other characters fans haven’t seen in a long time. By the looks of the next episode of the series, Dragon Ball is going deep into the well for its next callback.

Episode 3 of the Big Bang Mission season revealed that it’s going to be heading our way this May, but the major tease comes from the synopsis that potentially teases the return of the villain Dr. Wheelo, who we last saw in the Dragon Ball Z film, The World’s Strongest. But will it be Dr. Wheelo? Unless there’s another “Dr. W” in the franchise it sure sounds like it!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the translated synopsis from @peraperayume on Twitter, Episode 3 is titled “Rematch with Strong Enemies! Turles and Bojack!” Not only does the title tease further invasion from the villains in the also non-canon Dragon Ball Z film releases (following in the path of Cooler during the first season of the series), the synopsis is hiding another mysterious villain.

“Guided by Tokitoki, Goku and the others are following Fu. When they finally arrive on a planet… strong enemies stand in their way! At the same time, while Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are researching on their own, suddenly a mysterious man appears who calls himself Dr. W.” This mysterious “Dr. W” might be an original character of some sort, but is most likely Dr. Wheelo.

Given that other villains are arriving in the next episode of the season thanks to Fu’s strange experiments, Dr. Wheelo might be in the same vein. Thanks to the Xeno alternate universe, there are a ton of villains from the franchise still on the table too. Super Dragon Ball Heroes has never been shy when using characters from the movies, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, or Dragon Ball GT, but this is definitely a deep cut!

Are you hoping it’s Dr. Wheelo who will be making a comeback in the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode? Who else could “Dr. W” be referring to? What other villains would be fun to see make their return in a future episode in the second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!