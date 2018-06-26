‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases First Episode Synopsis

Are you ready for another Dragon Ball excursion. While Toei Animation is hard at work on the Dragon Ball Super movie, Bandai Namco Entertainment has another series in site. Next month, Dragon Ball Heroes will get a PR anime, and a synopsis for its first episode has gone live.

Over on Super Dragon Ball Heroes' website, fans can find the official synopsis. The first episode, which debuts on July 1, will follow a favorite non-canon battle featuring two Son Gokus.

You can check out the episode's translated synopsis below:

"SDBH Prison Planet Arc Episode 1. Goku vs Goku! A Transcendent Battle Begins on Prison Planet!!

Competing for Dragon Balls, Goku, Vegeta, Fū and a mysterious "Evil Saiyan" exerting overwhelming power begin an unprecedented intense battle."

As you can see, the blurb brings up two familiar heroes by way of Vegeta and Goku. The two are the faces of Dragon Ball, but they will be joined by two lesser-known characters. A man named Fu will appear in the episode alongside a strange Saiyan with some seriously evil intentions. The group will all be vying for a set of Dragon Balls, and it looks like Goku will come into some trouble along the way.

After all, the first episode's title has "Goku vs Goku" in it. If that isn't alluding to the buzzed-about battle between Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Goku Xeno, fans will be shocked.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its impending promotional anime below:

"Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?"

Are you ready to watch this anime special? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!