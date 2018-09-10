‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Revives Forgotten Saiyan Weapon

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the thing of fan fiction beauty, and it has an anime to back it up now. Recently, the special promotional series hit up fans with a new episode, and it was there a forgotten Saiyan weapon was brought into play.

So, if you missed the race’s monstrous Great Ape form, you will be happy to know a Power Ball can still bring out the behemoth.

Recently, the third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes went live, and it was there Vegito took on Cumber, an immensely powerful Saiyan. The villain proved he was far stronger than Future Trunks, and Cumber is able to fight toe-to-toe with Super Saiyan Blue Vegito in his base form. So, in order to ensure total victory, the baddie decided to toss out a Power Ball and trigger the Saiyan race’s famed form.

After telling Vegito he should be honored to die by Cumber’s hands, the Saiyan pulls out a tiny ball of glowing white energy. To the side, Vegito looks shocked as the fused fighter clearly recognizes the tool — and it should. After all, Vegeta did use one of these Power Balls way back in Dragon Ball Z.

Back when Vegeta and Goku were fighting in the “Saiyan” saga, the former used a Power Ball to trigger his Great Ape form. The special Saiyan tech acts like a fake moon which can be thrown into the air. It emits a light very similar to the kind the moon reflects. As such, a Saiyan with a tail can look at the Power Ball to force a Great Ape power-up, and characters like Gohan and Turles have fallen under its spell over the years.

As for Cumber, he is able to use the tool as well, and the weapon helps him debut a very rarely seen Great Ape form. The fighter powers into a Golden Great Ape, combining the beastly form with a Super Saiyan power-up. So, fans can imagine how strong Cumber is nowadays, and it’s all thanks to the Power Ball he brought out to the battlefield.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

