Dragon Ball Exec Teases the Anime's New Content Strategy

Dragon Ball is gearing up for a massive celebration of its 40th Anniversary with all sorts of new projects coming later this year, and one of the producers behind it all is teasing the new content strategy that has planned for more new anime, movies, and games releasing over the next ten years! Dragon Ball recently went through some changes behind the scenes as Akio Iyoku left Shueisha to help form Capsule Corporation Tokyo for new plans with the Dragon Ball franchise, and fans have already started to see the fruits of these new efforts with the likes of Dragon Ball Daima.

Akio Iyoku, President of Capsule Corporation Tokyo and executive producer of the Dragon Ball franchise, opened up about his wants for the franchise's future that includes releasing new works that's not necessarily chasing trends but creating work that has an increased reach worldwide and expands into a new kind of popularity for the franchise as a whole. In a recent interview with Nikkei, Iyoku opened up about his path to take the franchise in a whole new direction in the coming years.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball's Future Plans

"As the Executive Producer of a work with unprecedented longevity, my mission is to expand and convey what the original creator, Akira Toriyama, has created," Iyoku began in an interview with Nikkei. "I will continue to produce works, such as anime series, movies, and games, over the next 10 years." As for his approach in crafting new projects, Ikyoku states, "Adopting what is popular at the moment does not increase the probability of success. I will not be swayed by the current trends, but will create works that I feel will be 'good enough.'" But their main goal is overseas expasion.

"Overseas expansion is currently being considered as a necessary means of spreading the word about our work," Iyoku continued. "If we compare the flow of manga titles selling in book format and then finally becoming anime to a river, the overseas developments were the ones that followed the river, meaning that in the past it was a 'fan' (in the sense that the overseas expansion followed later). I am convinced that Dragon Ball has pioneered many things as a Japanese anime. I have a sense of mission that if there is something that no one else has done, I must continue to challenge it."

Dragon Ball Daima releases worldwide beginning on Fall 2024. What are you hoping to see from the series this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – SupaChronicles on X