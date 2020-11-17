Dragon Ball Heroes Special Redeems Yamcha with a Special Scene

The latest animated special for Super Dragon Ball Heroes celebrates the spin-off series that first began as an arcade game and now has entered into the world of anime, and remarkably, the unique episode has given Yamcha of all characters a unique moment to shine among some of the most powerful beings ever created in the Shonen universe. With the original arcade game allowing players to collect characters via unique cards, it has continued to bring in new players throughout the years by introducing fan favorites as well as bringing to life brand new characters and transformations!

Yamcha has long been the "comic relief" of the Dragon Ball franchise, having not been an effective fighter since the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z. Luckily, fans have had the opportunity to see him fight alongside the Z Fighters once again during the Moro Arc, as the former desert bandit has been testing out his skills against some of the sorcerer's henchmen as one of the newest members of the Galactic Patrol. In this tenth anniversary special, we have the opportunity to witness a standard Dragon Ball Heroes fight take place in the world of the anime between two enthusiasts of the long running spinoff.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Yamcha is definitely out of his weight class in this fight, with brawlers such as Vegito, Gogeta, Broly, Jiren, and more, but the Z Fighter who was introduced in the first Dragon Ball series clearly shows that he can be useful in these battles that take place in the world of Dragon Ball Heroes. Yamcha is able to give a big assist to both Vegito and the young player known as Beat, as this championship match helped show just how strange the game could get.

With the Moro Arc set to come to a close in Dragon Ball Super's manga, fans are waiting to see where the Shonen franchise moves forward in terms of its story, and whether or not there will be more opportunities for some of their lesser seen characters to have new moments to shine. Dragon Ball Super has done well as giving opportunities for heroes such as Master Roshi, Krillin, Tenshinhan, and Yamcha opportunities to show off their skills so we're crossing our fingers that the next story arc will continue to do the same.

What did you think of Yamcha's big save in this tenth anniversary special? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!