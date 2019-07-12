Watch: Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 13 Is The Anime’s Best Yet

Dragon Ball Super has been keeping a very low profile as of late when it comes to anime. After its first movie brought in big box office numbers, Son Goku has kept to himself, but the same cannot be said for Dragon Ball Heroes. The popular series just put out a brand-new anime episode, and fans admit they’re stunned by the release for all the right reasons.

Just, see for yourself. There is little doubt episode 13 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the best one yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Bandai Entertainment put out its most recent episode of Dragon Ball Heroes. The release, which can be found above, meets up with Goku as the Saiyan gets ready to fight Super Hearts for the first time.

As the battle begins, fans will notice a change in animation. For the first time, some very impressive animation techniques are used to bring the episode to life, and it only gets more impressive as Goku battles on. Overseen by animator Naotoshi Shida, the battle reel is an impressive one that uses blurs, tracing, and more. Over on social media, fans are calling the scene the most impressive to hit Dragon Ball Heroes period with some lauding it over praised Dragon Ball Super scenes.

As for the rest of the episode, fans are shown two other battles as they continue to wage forward. Android 17 and Piccolo are taking on their own fused android nightmare while Future Trunks clashes with Revived Zamasu. Vegeta goes off to help his son when the immortal villain becomes a handful, but the true focus of episode 13 boils down to Goku and his gorgeous fight sequence with Super Hearts.

So, what do you think about this newest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.