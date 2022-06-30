Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to focus on Gohan as he teams up with Piccolo against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, the spin-off series has thrown Shonen fans a major curveball with the revelation of one of the members of the "Warriors in Black" WIth Future Gohan revealing himself, this alternate take on the son of Goku dives into his tragic backstory, in which he survived while Future Trunks did not. Needless to say, with this new imagining comes a new outfit, and fans are flipping out for a character many have dubbed "Gohan Black".

While not affiliated with "Goku Black", the Dragon Ball Super villain that turned out to be a rogue Kaioshin under the name of Zamasu who had stolen the body of a Goku from a different dimension, Gohan certainly has a look that matches the nefarious brawler. The reasoning behind why Gohan from the future has decided to throw his lot in with the others Warriors in Black is to use the Dark Dragon Balls to bring his Trunks and Bulma back to life, putting himself down for not being strong enough to save them. In his quest, he fights against the Future Trunks that viewers have come to know, proving that even though he might not have access to God Ki, he is still a powerhouse in his own right.

If you haven't had the chance to watch the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, you can do so below:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission Episode 3 – English Subhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0Vhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0V pic.twitter.com/1aOzRlxvFs — Hype (@DbsHype) June 30, 2022

