Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals New Darker Look For Future Gohan

Gohan has certainly been making the rounds lately, with the son of Goku set to play a major role in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which will place him directly in the path of the Red Ribbon Army. In Super Dragon Ball Heroes, however, a very different version of Gohan is making an appearance, as the Gohan of the future from Future Trunks' timeline has appeared as a subordinate to a rogue Kaioshin. With Future Gohan's return, the one-armed Z-Fighter has also received a darker new look to accompany his allegiances as a warrior in black.

This version of Future Gohan was able to dive into his backstory in the latest episode of the Ultra God Mission, apparently being the only one to survive the attack from Androids 17 and 18, with the original alternate future seeing Trunks and Bulma survive. Now, Future Gohan is seeking to use the power of the Dark Dragon Balls to bring back his deceased friends, and in doing so, is fighting against Trunks in his Super Saiyan God form. While Trunks boasts that Gohan won't be able to defeat him with only one arm, it seems that this alternate version of Goku's son has some tricks up his sleeve.

If you haven't had the chance to watch the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, you can currently catch it below, with the installment seeing some big surprises for the Z-Fighters as it brings back former heroes and villains as a part of this new radical tournament that plucks its combatants from alternate timelines:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission Episode 3 – English Subhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0Vhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0V pic.twitter.com/1aOzRlxvFs — Hype (@DbsHype) June 30, 2022

Xeno Future Gohan has ALL THE DRIP 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/VlZVASFw73 — Young Lord Tsuna🔥 (@basedchadceo) June 30, 2022

One of the major benefits of Dragon Ball Heroes is that the outside-of-continuity series is able to bring back characters that would have otherwise not returned to the main Shonen timeline, with Future Gohan being a prime example of a character that has remained a memory. In this latest arc alone, we've seen the return of Bardock, Kid Buu, Tapion, Janenba, and Cooler to name a few, proving that the spin-off isn't afraid to dive deep when it comes to giving fans some wild battles.

What do you think of Gohan's new look? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.