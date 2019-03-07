‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals Goku’s Grand Priest Form

It looks like Son Goku is up to it again. You might have thought the Saiyan was out of power-ups, but you would be wrong. Thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes, Goku is about to go Grand Priest, and fans got their first full look at the makeover.

Recently, a new promo for Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine went out, and it was there fans got a peek at what’s to come. The advert put a spotlight on a card tied to Dragon Ball Heroes, and it features Grand Priest Goku powering up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, if you thought Ultra Instinct was impressive, then you will need to see this new look ASAP.

As you can see above, Goku is looking brand-new with his Grand Priest outfit on. The teal outfit looks totally different from the hero’s orange gi, and the puffy sleeves seem to slim down Goku if anything.

The card shows Goku in a replica of the Grand Priest’s actual costume which bolsters the idea of them training together. The most recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes ended with the Grand Priest approaching Goku and asking if they were ready to head into the war facing the multiverse. It was there Goku showed up to agree, giving fans a partial look at this Grand Priest get-up of his. Now, fans have gotten a full look at the outfit, and they are more than curious to see how Goku’s training has helped him harness the power of Ultra Instinct… if any!

So, what do you make of this new look for Goku? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!