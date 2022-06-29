Dragon Ball Heroes Synopsis Teases Our Heroes' New Foes

While Dragon Ball Super might be the talk of the anime world thanks in part to its latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is continuing its alternate story following the Z-Fighters. With Goku and his friends currently participating in the Tournament of Space and Time within the side story, the next installment of the anime series is only a few days away from arriving and a new synopsis breaks down who the Shonen brawlers will be fighting against in the story taking place outside of the main continuity.

In the previous two episodes of the new arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Ultra God Mission, we not just had the opportunity to see the Goku we've come to know fight against the Super Saiyan 4 Goku of the Time Patrol, but we were also able to see some wild battles take place such as Janenba battling Kid Buu and Yamcha fighting, or running in terror from, Frieza. With a rogue Kaioshin establishing this new tournament for nefarious purposes, assembling heroes and villains from both alternate universes and timelines, it would seem that the Z-Fighters are set to battle against her minions known as the "Warriors In Black".

The third episode of Ultra God Mission is titled "A Fierce Battle Transcending Time! The Threat of the Warriors in Black!" and a description of the installment landing on June 30th reads as such:

"After learning about Aeos' plot, the warriors rebel, but they get overwhelmed. Amidst the chaos, the second round of the Super Space-Time Tournament begins, where they are forced to battle against the warriors in black...!"

While the identities of the Warriors in Black are still a mystery, it's quite clear that one of them appears to be the Gohan from the future who helped in training Future Trunks in fighting against the androids of the Red Ribbon Army. A number of the other Warriors in Black appear to be alternate versions of Piccolo and Goku, though their backgrounds and how they aligned themselves with Aeos are still shrouded in mystery.

Who do you think makes up the roster of the Warriors in Black?

Via DBS Chronicles