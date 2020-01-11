Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Hearts’ Fate in Universal Conflict Finale

The first season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has wrapped, giving us a conclusion to the story of Hearts and his pursuit of a universe that is free of the all powerful hand of Xeno. Xeno, as you may well know, is the most powerful being in the universe, having the ability to destroy an entire universe with simply a thought. As the child-like emperor is joined by an alternate timeline version of himself, he was originally the reason behind the creation of the Tournament of Power. With his motivation revealed for his vendetta against Xeno, Hearts had one spectacular battle against Gogeta, putting a nice bow on the story arc.

As Hearts unleashed a giant energy meteor against Gogeta, it was up to the fused character, with an assist by the Z Fighters, to break through the attack that threatened the existence of Earth. With a combination of energy attacks crashing through and dispersing the ball, Gogeta finds an opening to deliver a finishing blow against Hearts. In his final moments, Hearts reveals that he always held a high opinion for mortals and his vendetta against Xeno was spurred on by allowing a universe that wouldn’t be under his “rule”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When all is said and done, Hearts’ motivation has to make a fan ask themselves whether or not Xeno is a force for good for the universe. The Tournament of Power saw a number of universes being eliminated, only saved thanks in part to Android 17 wishing them back into existence.

While fans are debating whether or not Hearts left a great impression on the spin-off series when all is said and done, his inclusion in Super Dragon Ball Heroes allowed us the opportunity to see the likes Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta once again.

What did you think of Hearts as a character following the conclusion of the first season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.