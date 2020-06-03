Dragon Ball Brings Back Divisive GT Villain

Even though the spin-off series of Dragon Ball GT failed to have a long lasting appeal for fans of the legendary franchise, that isn't stopping the show from returning to the franchise in different ways with the latest being a controversial villain making a return in the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Super 17 was a combination of two Android 17s, the original and a version that was created in Hell through the combined intelligence of Dr. Myuu and Dr. Gero. Though this isn't the first element from GT introduced into Heroes, it's certainly one of the most controversial!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has managed to fulfill some fans' dreams, giving audiences the opportunity to once again see Goku and Vegeta access their Super Saiyan 4 forms and even tangle with their main continuity selves, testing their power against Super Saiyan Blue. With Fu, the demonic scientist originating from the Dark Demon Dimension, assembling a number of villains that he has "plucked from the time stream", fans were shocked when Super 17 had appeared alongside the likes of Turles, Bojack, and Metal Cooler. As Turles and Bojack go to war against Goku and Vegeta in a bid to destroy the Saiyans in their bid to take out the Universe Tree, Super 17 is still in the shadows, waiting for the best time to strike.

Super 17's arc in Dragon Ball GT was an interesting one, with the combination of different androids resulting in the gates of the underworld opening up. On top of a new terrifying villain in the form of Super 17 that was able to tangle with Super Saiyan 4 Goku, every villain that the Z Fighters had defeated in the past was unleashed upon the world, giving us some noteworthy clashes along the way. A young Goku once again tangled with Freeza and Cell at the same time, Vegeta squared off against Nappa once again, and a slew of other antagonists and henchmen poured out of the connection between the two realities.

Fu noted when he addressed his new army that he was able to pluck them from their times, before they each met their respective ends, and though Super 17 existed in the Dragon Ball GT time line, it's clear that the demonic scientist found a way into the time line that was most likely once inhabited by the Xeno versions of the Z Fighters.

What do you think about the return of Super 17? Are there any other characters from Dragon Ball GT that you want to see make a return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

