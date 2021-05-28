Dragon Ball Forgets Super Saiyan 2 In Official Goku History Breakdown

✖

The transformation of Super Saiyan 2 was influential in the series of Dragon Ball Z, with Gohan accessing the power-up for the first time in his battle against Cell, but it seems as if a recent official biography for Goku seems to have forgotten about the power that helped the Z Fighters save the day once again. Though Goku mostly relies on the power of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct in his current battles taking place during Dragon Ball Super, he still will rely on the power of Super Saiyan 1-3 during his many battles.

The recent Goku biography was printed in the latest issue of V-Jump, one of Shonen Jump's publications, and isn't the first time that Super Saiyan 2 has been forgotten, with Akira Toriyama himself actually forgetting about the transformation with a hilarious story that startled fans. During the production of Battle of the Gods, the film that brought back the Shonen series following the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama admitted that he had completely forgotten about the transformation that was achieved by the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan during the series. Considering there aren't many differences in appearance between Super Saiyan 1 and 2, it's understandable that even the creator of Goku and the Z Fighters would forget.

Twitter User Cipher_DB shared the recent Goku biography which nearly covers all of the different time periods for the protagonist of Dragon Ball, from his childhood to today, with the printed page unfortunately not paying homage to the transformation that helped defeat Cell:

On the second page, covering his forms (absolutely nothing new here; very basic descriptions pared down from other guides of this style), soft 23rd TB Goku and muscular Saiyan/Namek arc Goku get separated out, but SS2 is skipped. pic.twitter.com/rXXgfw0ggb — Ian (@Cipher_db) May 21, 2021

While Super Saiyan 2 gives the Saiyan utilizing it a serious boost over the first level, it doesn't change the user's appearance as much as some of the other levels, mostly adding electricity to a brawler's aura and spiking up their hair that much more. While Goku and Vegeta weren't able to use this power during the fight against Cell, they certainly made up for lost time during the Majin Buu saga wherein they had battled one another, with the prince of the Saiyans being possessed by the villainous sorcerer Babidi.

