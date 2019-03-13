‘Dragon Ball Super’ Crew Details Anime’s Tight Production Schedule

Dragon Ball is the franchise that keeps on giving. After a breakout run in the 1990s, the Saiyan race hit their stride once again with Dragon Ball Super. The title revived Son Goku for many, but it seems the team behind the anime went to extreme lengths to get the series on air.

Recently, fans were treated to an inside look at all things Dragon Ball Super all thanks to an interview. The piece sees director Tatsuya Nagamine open up about his career, and fan-translators had some interesting points to relay about Dragon Ball Super‘s behind the scenes roadblocks.

As summarized by a fan known as Deem, Nagamine moved onto the series starting with episode 77.

“Since Nagamine joined the production he was fixing the storyboards to the point that his right hand got broke,” the fan relayed, reiterating a trend of Toei Animation’s to have series directors correct story boards.

“Nagamine even asked for another series director to work with him so he can just focus on fixing the storyboards,” the fan shared. “He repeated the word ‘fixing’ six times sequentially.”

As the interview continues, Nagamine said he spent lots of hours correcting crunched work on Dragon Ball Super, but he stepped away from the weekly series after being asked to direct its first feature film. The show fell to the sole hands of Yutaka Nakamura, giving Nagamine the staff and time to level up the animation on Dragon Ball Super. The result of his redesign was met with critical acclaim, so fans are hoping the franchise’s future installments will borrow from the big-screen aesthetic.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

