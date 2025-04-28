10 Best Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episodes to Get Fans Hyped for Part 2

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, despite being hated for its absurd amount of filler episodes, contains some of the best episodes in the entire franchise that make watching the entire series worth it. Furthermore, the series’ best episodes usually are the ones that adapt the canon manga content, but there are also some original episodes that take everyone by surprise and give the canon episodes a run for their money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto, in its 273-episode run, has had some truly splendid episodes, particularly in 2020 and 2021, when the anime was at its peak, production-wise. While it might seem like Studio Pierrot cannot one-up the high peaks it has attained, Boruto Part 2 will contain some of the best material in the entire manga, and if adapted correctly, it will no doubt be an opportunity for some all-timer episodes across the franchise. As fans get hyped for the series’ return, these 10 episodes stand out as the best and should be held as the standard for what is to come.

Episode 129: “The Village Hidden in the Leaves”

Boruto and Sasuke are sent back in time by the artefact, Karasuki, to when Naruto and his peers were still genin and young Sasuke left the village. After being warned not to interfere with the past by the turtle and that Urashiki will arrive at this timeline in a few days, the two disguise themselves and go around the village, where they meet the younger versions of their friends, like Neji, Sakura, Jiraiya, and Naruto.

While this episode contained almost no action or stand-out animation, what truly made it special was how it was a nostalgia trip for fans of the franchise. Getting to see the characters again that raised an entire generation was truly the best fan service one could ask for. The episode also gave a good look into the tension and feelings of the genin after Sasuke deserted the village. The best scene, however, was Boruto and Naruto’s conversation at night about the feeling of having a parent, making it a truly sad and emotional scene that one cannot forget.

Episode 207: “Regeneration”

Team 7 and Kawaki are cornered by Kara Inner member, Boro, whose regeneration powers, coupled with his destructive power, make him an almost impossible enemy to defeat for them. As the group looks to identify how to disable his regeneration, Sarada manages to locate it using his Sharingan. With the newfound path to victory, the team unleashes a flurry of attacks, and with some amazing tactics, they manage to shock him by putting him down in a lightning-fast attack, literally.

This episode was beautifully choreographed, storyboarded, and animated, and the amazing action was done justice. It was one of the first displays of pure teamwork from Team 7, and it was from this point that the group truly came together as a team. However, the highlight of the episode was the young Sarada Uchiha, who was the MVP of the fight. Managing to find Boro’s weakness and using Chidori for the first time, she took down the hulking villain and ended the fight gracefully.

Episode 293: “Farewell”

Viz Media

Naruto desperately tries to wake Boruto, reflecting on his past. Code, shocked by Boruto’s death, considers sacrificing Kawaki for the God Tree, but Ada warns him. Kawaki stops Code’s escape and attacks, only to be knocked out by Daemon. Code admits he’s not strong enough to defeat Kawaki and flees. Boruto awakens, revealing Momoshiki’s Karma brought him back, but he won’t revive again. Kawaki, grateful for his restored Kāma, discusses his and Boruto’s goals with Boruto, who is determined to prove Momoshiki wrong, setting up their future battle.

As the finale of the first part, this episode went absolutely viral, not just because it concluded the anime but because of just how immensely beautiful it was. It wrapped up the struggle against Code’s Invasion pretty well, but what really made the episode so good was Boruto and Kawaki’s talk at the end of the episode. It was a visual masterpiece, and the transition to the fight in the timeskip generated unbelievable hype and was a great way to remind fans that this battle was the endgame.

Episode 204: “He’s Bad News”

Sasuke uncovers Jigen’s shrinking technique, exposing a vulnerability. As the fight escalates, Sasuke and Naruto have a tough time, with Sasuke launching a variety of attacks. Jigen, now showing signs of weakness due to a crack in his body, attempts to seal Naruto but is halted. Naruto forms shadow clones to assist Sasuke in his escape. At the same time, Kawaki’s prosthetic hand fails, causing him to drop a picture of Naruto in surprise and sense that something is amiss.

This was an action that was truly some of the best in the entire franchise, and possibly the year it aired. The visuals were spectacular, the choreography was smooth and flashy, and the soundtracks took the fight to another level. Seeing Sasuke and Naruto get beat down so badly might have been hard to watch, but the production value of the episode made this a treat of a fight.

Episode 62: “The Ōtsutsuki Invasion”

Momoshiki and Kinshiki descend into the arena, causing destruction and forcing the shinobi to evacuate civilians. Mitsuki’s attempt to help is stopped by Urashiki, who is intercepted by Gaara and Chōjūrō. Momoshiki mocks Naruto and Sasuke’s ideals, launching amplified jutsu. Naruto uses Kurama’s full form to shield everyone, refusing to counterattack to avoid collateral damage. Boruto watches, overwhelmed, and through Naruto’s chakra, experiences his father’s memories.



The start of the incredible stretch of episodes that followed, this episode did wonders for the relationship between father and son, as well as showing fans who followed Naruto for years how good of a Hokage he became. The episode was surprisingly beautifully animated and directed, and this is what pushed it over the edge over the many amazing episodes in the series.

Episode 217: “Decision”

Naruto’s Baryon Mode stuns both Sasuke and Isshiki, overwhelming the latter with swift, precise attacks. Kurama explains that the mode consumes their life force but also shortens Isshiki’s through contact. Despite the toll, Naruto dominates, dodging attacks and landing hits. Isshiki senses Naruto’s chakra link to Kawaki and teleports him in. After knocking Naruto out of Baryon Mode, Isshiki grabs Kawaki, but Sasuke saves him with a smoke bomb. Isshiki threatens Naruto’s life, forcing Kawaki to reveal himself.

The reveal of Naruto’s most powerful and dangerous form was something highly anticipated, and the episode hit all the right beats. The animator list was stacked with some of the best in the industry, and still, fans couldn’t believe how good the action was. Naruto’s majestic form and the beatdown of Isshiki that brought him back down to Earth were truly satisfying.

Episode 218: “Partner”

Isshiki seizes Kawaki and ridicules his connection with Naruto, but inadvertently marks a shadow clone. The genuine Kawaki shatters Isshiki’s body, putting an end to him. In an unexpected turn, Momoshiki takes control of Boruto and pierces Sasuke’s Rinnegan. He discloses that Boruto and Kawaki have now become suitable sacrifices for the Ōtsutsuki. During the fight, Kawaki compels Momoshiki to take in his own self-destruction, enabling Boruto to regain control and obliterate the horn. Naruto falls to the ground, and Kurama discloses that Baryon Mode took his own life rather than Naruto’s before disappearing.

This episode bombarded fans while paving the way to amazing highlights and moments, such as Kawaki finally standing up against his oppressor, Momoshiki coming out and taking Sasuke’s Rinnegan away, and the depressing death of Naruto’s life-long partner. It was truly an emotional rollercoaster that changed the course of the story. Kurama’s viewpoint of Naruto growing up was such an amazing addition that it elevated the source material to incredible heights.

Episode 192: “The Past”

Kawaki reflects on his past, during which he worked hard to support his abusive father amidst a village recession. He develops an interest in a goldfish festival, but his father dismisses him and spends all his money on alcohol. After a confrontation with two bullies, the goldfish seller offers to teach Kawaki a trade, but he remains loyal to his father. When his father sells him to Jigen, Kawaki protests but is beaten. Jigen arrives, purchases Kawaki, and takes him to Kara’s headquarters. Later, Kawaki wakes up in a safe place, surrounded by Naruto, Shikamaru, and Konohamaru.

This episode was simply gut-wrenching and solidified Kawaki as one of the series’ best characters, without a doubt. His backstory was truly heartbreaking and put into perspective his psychological trauma and his love for Naruto, who became his father figure. The art direction and visuals were a spectacle, and episode 192 was definitely one of the best-directed ones.

Episode 189: “Resonance”

Kawaki and Garō clash, with Kawaki using his Kāma to enhance his attacks. As the fight escalates, Boruto’s Kāma activates in response. Kawaki powers up and destroys Garō’s arm with a blast, absorbing Garō’s attacks until his Shinobi-Ware overheats. Kawaki lands a powerful punch, destroying Garō’s upper body. Despite Boruto shielding the others with his Kāma, Kawaki believes they’re both part of Kara. Koji speculates on the resonance between their Kāma, and Delta wants to eliminate the Konoha shinobi. Kawaki collapses, and Katasuke notes his body is heavily modified with scientific ninja tools. They decide to take him back to Konoha.

This episode took 6 months to make and was a big priority for the studio, with Hiroyuki Yamashita, the legendary director, returning to direct the episode. The staff list was never stronger, and the proof was in the pudding. Kawaki looked incredibly majestic, whether he was on the receiving end of Garo’s beating or when he awakened the Karma and obliterated him into nothingness. The character design and visuals matched how dark and gritty the chapter was, and this episode was probably the best animated in the franchise.

Episode 65: “Father and Child”

After being cornered by the Kage, Naruto, and Sasuke, Momoshiki absorbs Kinshiki and powers up beyond imagination. Naruto and Sasuke engage him in a fierce battle, coordinating advanced tactics like substitution and Chibaku Tensei. Despite temporarily restraining him, Momoshiki absorbs more chakra and regains strength. The Kage are paralyzed, but Boruto lands a surprise Rasengan. With help from Naruto and Sasuke, Boruto defeats Momoshiki. Before vanishing, Momoshiki cryptically warns Boruto that he’s inherited great power and can no longer remain an ordinary human.

A remake of the sequence from the fight, this episode is one of the greatest triumphs in the franchise. The godly animation paired with the beautiful shamisen soundtrack made the fight Crunchyroll’s most-watched anime fight of all time. The ending sequence where Naruto trusted Boruto with his giant Rasengan sealed the deal and solidified it as a masterpiece.

