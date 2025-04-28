Jujutsu Kaisen’s Heroes Don’t Understand Their Own Power System

Cursed Energy, Cursed Techniques, and Domain Techniques are the cornerstones of Jujutsu society in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and are the base of the power system present throughout the series. Given that our protagonists are a majority of students still learning the basics, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they lack a lot of knowledge on the cursed energy system. However, even a majority of the adult characters and teachers lack a full understanding of the inner workings of the power system at hand, which eventually becomes a hurdle they must all face together. The villains, on the other hand, are often referenced as curses themselves, and as such, they intimately understand their roots within the power systems.

Our protagonist, Yuji Itadori, has a pretty clear excuse for his lack of knowledge: he is a first-year student with no previous knowledge of the jujutsu world. Megumi and Nobara also lack in the area, but less from their exposure to the world and more because of the way they view themselves within the world. These features are quickly demonstrated when the three students are outclassed in a battle against a special grade curse, and Yuji has to resort to relinquishing his body to the villainous Sukuna to secure a victory. Sukuna and Kenjaku both show off an unmatched prowess with sorcery and are a cut above the rest of the characters, understanding the core of their craft and managing to pull off techniques our main cast hadn’t dreamt of creating.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga!

The Basics of Cursed Energy

Cursed Energy is the runoff of natural energy that leaks out of humans and becomes what are known as curses. As cursed energy is the runoff of negative energy from humans, it is quickly made clear within the series that sorcerers can attain closeness to this energy when in dire situations. Characters have multiple instances of attaining a new level of power as they are pushed closer and closer to the peak of their capabilities. Gojo, who is considered the strongest sorcerer of the current era, is, on more than one occasion, put in positions where he needs to grow his understanding of cursed energy and sorcery or face defeat. When put into these positions, the modern-day sorcerers often find an out by leveling up their understanding of the power system.

Examples of the fundamentals of cursed energy that our protagonists struggle with are the basic implementation of it in combat, as seen when Yuji Itadori struggles to have his energy keep up with his physical capabilities, causing a lagging style attack referred to as divergent fist. We also see that Megumi Fushiguro struggles with his barrier techniques, which eventually causes him to create an incomplete domain expansion while fighting a finger-bearing curse. Nobara similarly struggles with more advanced techniques; however, she has an intimate understanding of the resonance between cursed energies and can damage the soul, which leads to her experiencing a moment of closeness with cursed energy through hitting a black flash on the cursed spirit, Mahito. All of these moments highlight that the students had a lot of room to grow, but also that they will only grow in their skills through stress and combat.

The Villains in Jujutsu Kaisen Master Its Power System to Points Beyond Comprehension

As previously mentioned, the antagonists of the series are shown to have a far deeper understanding of the power system and demonstrate their superiority frequently. A specific instance where we as fans understand the depth of Sukuna’s power is when he removes Yuji’s heart from his body while in control within the Eishu Detention Center. This moment left fans and characters like Megumi unsure of how Sukuna could perform feats that mirror genuine miracles compared to what we had seen. This heartless moment is expanded upon later on in the series during the Shinjuku Showdown when Sukuna is pierced in the heart by Maki Zenin, and he manually pumps his blood with cursed energy. The ability to manually use cursed energy to power your body is a feat we only see Sukuna perform throughout the series.

Kenjaku, the mastermind behind the majority of the ongoings within the Jujutsu Kaisen series, was eventually revealed to have a full understanding of cursed techniques and souls to such an extent that he was able to aid characters like Sukuna and other revived sorcerers in becoming cursed items to later be revived through vessels. This ability is one that, even as the end of the series came and went, the protagonists had no real concept of how this was done. The only character we saw replicate this ability was Sukuna himself after having seen Kenjaku do it once before. Speaking of Sukuna’s capabilities again, it is easy to see just how much higher he stands compared to the other sorcerers in the series.

The Pinnacle of Sorcery

Sitting atop all other cursed techniques and abilities as the ability that separates sorcerers is the Domain Expansion. This specific technique is often referenced as the thing that separates exceptional sorcerers from your everyday sorcerers. Many of our protagonists would achieve a Domain Expansion during the series, however, there were only three who showed true mastery of their barrier technique, and of those three, only two were able to perform something truly unmatched. Sukuna and Kenjaku both managed to activate their Domain Expansions with open barriers, meaning they applied their innate techniques to the space within their open domains. Though this may seem confusing, the narrative goes on to explain that opening a Domain Expansion with an open barrier is like painting on air instead of painting on a canvas. Not only is Sukuna able to have an open Domain, but he is also able to change his Domain specifications on the fly when having Domain clashes with Gojo. Do to his time in the Prison Realm, Gojo can shrink and manipulate the barrier of his Domain to give him the advantage against Sukuna in a Domain clash. During the very same chain of clashes where Gojo adapted on the fly, Sukuna was shown to be able to match the adaptations per clash.

There is one final feat that Sukuna can pull off, which we get to see as his last-ditch effort in his fight against all of the remaining students. Sukuna had continued to take sustained damage and had his output reduced by Yuji and the remaining students, and he still had not regained the use of his Domain Expansion because of the aftermath of his fight with Gojo. In response to being backed into a corner and faced with the very real possibility of defeat, Sukuna once again demonstrated his mastery over sorcery and forged a new Domain Expansion using a different portion of his brain and different hand seals to revive his once tired-out Domain. Every ounce of evidence in Jujutsu Kaisen points towards one fact, and it is that the students do not fully grasp the power system in which they exist. This is, however, not the student’s fault as one, they are at Jujutsu High to learn and two, the sorcerers they face who truly understood sorcery were forged by constant battles and long lives where they must learn to live by their ideals and techniques or die.