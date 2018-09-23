‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fan-Film Imagines Vegeta’s Ultra Instinct Debut

Dragon Ball Super won’t be coming out with its debut film for a few more months, but that isn’t stopping fans from taking its story in their hands. Thanks to one Youtuber, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has come to life, and this fan-film predicts how it could bring Ultra Instinct to fans.

So, if you are a die-hard Vegeta fanatic, this movie is going to be right up your alley.

Over on Youtube, Mastar Media shared their take on how Dragon Ball Super: Broly will go out. The second-half of the fan-film breaks down the epic clash Broly has with Goku and Vegeta. However, unlike in the trailers, this film goes on to imagine the full fight.

As the video begins, fans can see Vegeta and Goku get put through their paces as Broly unleashes his power slowly. Not even Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken effects Broly once he’s gone Super Saiyan, and Ultra Instinct Goku struggles against the fighter.

By ten minutes in, it looks like Broly is ready to crush Goku’s ribs, but his looming power level seems to trigger something within Vegeta. At long last, the Saiyan is able to tap into the full power-up now that he’s faced with a worthy Saiyan adversary. With this new power at hand, Vegeta is able to beat back Broly enough for Goku to make an escape. The pair are able to go back to battle, but things get hairy when the fan-film reveals Freeza is the real mastermind behind Broly. The longtime baddie claims responsibility for Broly, leaving Vegeta and Goku to wonder how the tyrant orchestrated such a complex scheme.

So far, this viral fan-film has racked up more than 1.6 million views, and it has gained the respect of Dragon Ball pros. Christopher Sabat, the English voice actor of Vegeta, took to Twitter to compliment the fan-film and its team. So, if Vegeta gives his approval, it won’t take long for fans to follow.

Curious about the anime’s next big movie? Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”