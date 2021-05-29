Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Super Saiyan God Ultra Instinct

✖

Dragon Ball Super decided to take a brand new approach to our favorite Saiyans gaining new levels of power when the Tournament of Power arc introduced the concept of Ultra Instinct, a technique that had once only been wielded by the gods until Goku was able to access it, and one fan has imagined what an Ultra Instinct might look like utilizing the power of the Super Saiyan. Though the anime is currently on hiatus, the Shonen franchise's manga has continued with the Granolah the Survivor Arc clearly giving Goku and Vegeta new levels of power.

While many might believe this fusing of Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct might be impossible, this won't be the only time that we've seen Goku do something similar to this, with the Z Fighter managing, within the anime series, to access the power of Kaioken with Super Saiyan Blue. First exhibiting this fused power during his fight with Hit against Universe 6, Goku would rely on this power against Jiren and several other combatants within the Tournament of Power itself. While it never was introduced in the manga, it was a moment that Dragon Ball fans will remember for some time to come, with many believing it's one of the best scenes in Dragon Ball Super's history when Goku first uses the combo.

Reddit Artist Akato Draw shared this perfect fan art that imagines what Goku might look like exhibiting the power of a Super Saiyan God while also accessing the technique known as Ultra Instinct, which has allowed the Saiyan warrior to reach new heights of power in the Dragon Ball sequel series:

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, this fused technique might not seem as crazy as fans had originally thought, as it seems Goku is beginning to understand how to tap into the power of Ultra Instinct while in his Super Saiyan form. While we aren't sure if this will result in Goku's hair changing to an entirely new color, it's clear that Son is on his way to perhaps surpassing the power of the Gods.

Do you think we'll see Goku achieve some new transformations in the future of the franchise? Do you think Vegeta is on his way to becoming a God of Destruction to keep up with his rival? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.