Dragon Ball Super Artist Inks Rare Sketch of Elder Kai's Youth

The Kaioshins of Universe Seven, and the multiverse, have played a pivotal role when it comes to their respective galaxies' development, and while they might not have been able to keep up the pace when it comes to the Saiyan warriors that take center stage in Akira Toriyama's Shonen series, they remain pivotal players in the franchise. Now, Dragon Ball Super's manga artist, Toyotaro, has shared a fresh take on Elder Kai and the witch that he, unfortunately, found himself bonded to throughout his life.

One of the biggest events that Elder Kai helped make happen was the further development of Gohan's power, with the Kaioshin arriving during the events of the Majin Buu Saga thanks to being freed from the "Z-Sword". While not being stronger than Buu, or the Z-Fighters for that matter, the Kaioshin had the ability to unleash the full potential of whomever he focused on, performing a hilarious ritual that would bring about "Mystic Gohan". While this ultimate form was what Son Gohan had used throughout most of Dragon Ball Super, in the latest movie, Goku's son was able to achieve a new transformation in fighting against the Red Ribbon Army and the new androids at their disposal.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared the new image from Toyotaro, giving us a new look at the Elder Kai before he had fused with the "Old Witch" who had accidentally slapped on one of the Potarra Earrings and had created a brand new version of the character that we came to know in Dragon Ball Z:

(Photo: Shueisha)

Since Dragon Ball Super began, the Kaioshins haven't had as much of a role as they once did, though the Goku Black Arc flipped things on their ear when Zamasu, a rogue Kaisohin had hit the scene. Luckily, Goku and the other Z-Fighters were able to defeat Zamasu and the Kai from another timeline that overtook an alternate Goku's body, though with the Shonen franchise's ability to bring back villains, perhaps one day the antagonist will make a comeback.

What do you think of this new sketch of an old favorite? Do you think Elder Kai will awaken the potential of any other Z-Fighters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball Super.