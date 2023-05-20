Dragon Ball Super Artist Creates New Art For Legends Star

The Dragon Ball franchise has been no stranger to the world of video games, with one of the most anticipated fighting games for gamers, in general, remaining Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4. Like many other anime franchises, the Z-Fighters have found success in the mobile gaming market. One of the biggest Dragon Ball mobile games is Dragon Ball Legends, which introduces us to a new Saiyan known as Shallot. Taking the opportunity to give Shallot a fresh look, the artist of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, has tested his skills on the ancient Saiyan.

If you haven't taken the opportunity to try out Dragon Ball Legends, the mobile game takes a page from the side story Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Uniting heroes and villains from different times and alternate realities, the Saiyan from the past, Shallot, acts as the star of the game that players control front and center. Legends is a "gacha game", meaning that players attempt to collect as many characters from the shonen franchise as they can, but Shallot is most assuredly the biggest original character that was introduced in this mobile experience. Thanks to the events that take place in the game, Shallot is able to achieve the standard Super Saiyan levels, while also recently achieving the status of a Super Saiyan God to boot.

Shallot Reborn

Toyotaro clearly has a deep love for Dragon Ball lore, proving that he isn't only contained to the main continuity. Regularly sharing new pieces of art from the shonen universe, the Dragon Ball Super artist got his start by making fan-made manga for the Z-Fighters before he was offered the official role. As of yet, Shallot has yet to make his way to any of the anime series that focuses on Goku and company.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Website)

Dragon Ball Super's anime future is anyone's guess at this point, as no new movie and/or television series has been announced following the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Of course, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still exploring the Ultra God Mission in its side story, though Shallot has yet to make an appearance. Regardless of when, or if, he appears in the anime officially, Shallot remains a key figure in the Dragon Ball mobile world.

Do you want to see Shallot one day make the jump into the main continuity? Who's your favorite Dragon Ball character who exists outside of the official continuity? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.