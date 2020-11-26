Dragon Ball Does Ultra Instinct Goku Justice with 'Legend' Reveal

✖

It might not seem like a big deal to some, but Ultra Instinct Goku is enjoying an excellent day today. The character is being honored full stop thanks to a big announcement from Dragon Ball Legends. Earlier today, the mobile game announced it will bring UI Goku to players ASAP, and fans are freaking out after seeing the game's promo for the fighter.

You can check out the video below in all of its action-packed glory. The clip begins with new key art of Ultra Instinct Goku, and fans will notice the hero hasn't quite mastered the form here. The actual form being added to Dragon Ball Legends is really Ultra Instinct Sign, but it is still plenty powerful enough to wreck top-tier fighters.

As the promo continues, fans are introduced to several scenes where Ultra Instinct Goku is fighting. The man is seen fighting Kefla, and the opponent is worthy of this power display. After all, the Saiyans of Universe 6 are no joke, and they are even more dangerous when fused together.

Of course, Ultra Instinct Goku is able to deal with the threat in stride. The in-game footage shows Goku dodging all of Kefla's attacks before debuting their legendary finisher. Goku ends the battle after sending a point-blank Kamehameha Wave at Kefla, so the poor fusion never had a chance.

This promo doesn't mince words when it comes to the power of Ultra Instinct Goku, so you can see why fans are wanting to pull this character in-game ASAP. After all, Dragon Ball Super has shown just how unstoppable Goku is when he enters this form, and it seems his mobile form will be no less powerful.

Are you hoping to pull UI Goku sooner rather than later? Do you like how the form looks in-game here?