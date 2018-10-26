‘Dragon Ball’ Introduces Its Newest Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball feels like it has a legion of Super Saiyans under its control. What once started out with Son Goku has since spread to plenty more, giving the franchise an army of Saiyan warriors. So, fans really should have seen this next Super Saiyan coming.

After all, Shallot was all but begging to go Super Saiyan, and Dragon Ball Legends has made it happen.

Recently, the popular mobile title confirmed Shallot can go Super Saiyan. The time-tangled Saiyan has tried to unlock the form for some time in the game, and even Goku was confused by his inability to do so. However, Whis was right in thinking something was blocking Shallot from powering up, and he managed to unlock the form recently.

According to Dragon Ball Legends, Shallot is able to go Super Saiyan after he experiences a fair bit of trauma. The fighter is forced to battle Freeza alongside Vegeta, but the villain is one step ahead. He manages to kill Vegeta in battle after entering his final form, leaving Shallot stunned and distraught.

The emotions spurred by Vegeta’s passing push Shallot to a new level, and that is what allows him to go Super Saiyan at long last. The young warrior is determined to carry on Vegeta’s legacy of Saiyan pride, and the form gives him the standard Super Saiyan look. However, it is worth noting his Saiyan tail is still intact here and turns golden during the Super Saiyan transformation.

At this point, Shallot has only unlocked the ability to go Super Saiyan without any add-ons. However, if the character keeps training with Goku, it will be just a matter of time before he can use Super Saiyan 2 as well.

