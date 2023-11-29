Dragon Ball Super Artist Shares New Take on Daima Anime

Dragon Ball Daima was one of the biggest announcements at this year's New York Comic-Con. The upcoming anime series will be a new show from the mind of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Seeing not only Goku but his fellow Z-Fighters, transformed into children thanks to a secret conspiracy, the current artist of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, has taken a crack at the new younger iterations of Goku and Vegeta via new artwork to hype the upcoming anime.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Dragon Ball Daima's first trailer received quite a few comparisons to another series in the franchise. Dragon Ball GT first began by seeing Son Goku transformed into a child, exploring the universe in a bid to not only become an adult once again, but also stop the destruction of the universe via the Black Star Dragon Balls. In Daima, the original anime flips the script from the Grand Tour by seeing the Z-Fighters all transformed into children, so now the likes of Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and more are now struggling with losing their adulthood. While Daima didn't start as a manga, Toriyama was behind the new story that is set to take the world by storm in 2024.

Dragon Ball Super's Artist Hits Up Daima

The current artist on Dragon Ball Super's manga, Toyotaro, has long been a massive fan of the shonen franchise. The artist got his start creating Dragon Ball fan manga before hitting the official series and continuing to release new chapters to this day. As the Super Hero adaptation is prepping to come to an end, the Dragon Ball Super artist is most likely going to have some wild new territory to cover in the manga's future.

(Photo: Official Dragon Ball Website)

There are many questions surrounding how the Z-Fighters were transformed into children in Daima, though one major one will be if their power levels are effected by the change. Taking place in between the ending of Dragon Ball Z and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, the likes of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct most likely won't appear in the anime original.

What do you think of Toyotaro's new take on the world of Daima? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.