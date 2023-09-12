What Will Dragon Ball Reveal at New York Comic Con?

The Dragon Ball franchise has been steadily putting out new projects for the last few years, but it seems like something mysterious is in the works as a new panel is teasing the reveal of a "mysterious new teaser" at the upcoming New York Comic Con 2023 weekend! While Dragon Ball has been steadily releasing new projects such as new manga chapters, episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and more, it's far from the height of activity that fans enjoyed when there was a weekly anime release running for Dragon Ball Super. It's why fans have been hoping to see the franchise come back ever since.

That's also why there's a lot of excitement for what potentially could be announced with the new teaser touted for the upcoming Dragon Ball panel. Taking place during New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 12th on the Empire Stage, the listing for the Dragon Ball panel teases, "Delivering the latest information on the world-famous manga and anime franchise, 'Dragon Ball'. We will talk about new developments in the Dragon Ball series, along with a mysterious new teaser. Also the appearance of special guests!"

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball: New York Comic Con 2023 Announcement

There's a hope that a new Dragon Ball Super anime project will be teased in some way given that the panel specifically teases new information for the "manga and anime franchise" rather than upcoming gaming projects such as the new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi title. At the same time, Dragon Ball has so many projects running at any given time that this new teaser could be for just about anything. There have also been all kinds of rumors over the last few years about a potential new anime, but this could also just be wishful thinking.

If we're lucky, this could really be a tease for a new Dragon Ball anime project of some kind. It's just not clear as to what form this new project could take. It might not be a full weekly anime series that fans want to see, and instead might be a new movie project set after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the manga caught up to that arc's events in its latest chapters, maybe we'll even see what's coming next for the manga as well.

What are you hoping to see revealed from Dragon Ball's panel at New York Comic Con 2023? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!