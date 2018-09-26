Did ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Just Tease Bardock’s Comeback?

Dragon Ball Super has been tight-lipped about its big movie since its was debuted, but fans aren’t willing to let any promo material go by without scrutinizing it. Now, it seems another advert has gone live for the franchise, and fans are thinking might hint at something big for Son Goku.

After all, fans just got an updated design of Bardock, and audiences are thinking that could mean the character is gearing up for a comeback.

As you can see below, a set of images about an upcoming Dragon Ball were shared. The visuals, which can be seen below, seem to detail a map of two major Tokyo subway routes. For the West Area Goal map, Hachiohji Station has aligned each stop of its blue route with characters, and one of them has Bardock.

As you can see above, the visual given of Bardock does not look anything like what fans have seen recently. In fact, it doesn’t even appear to look like the anime visual used in the History of Bardock. There is no visible shoulder strap or headband present in this design, but there is white fabric lining his neck. And, if you think bak to Dragon Ball Minus, you will remember Bardock wore a something similar to this in that aside.

For those unfamiliar with the aside, Dragon Ball Minus is a manga published back in 2014 that details the events which led up to Goku leaving his home planet. The manga might not have been well received, but it did show how Bardock stole an Attack Ball to save Goku from Planet Vegeta’s impending demise. Ever since the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly dropped, fans have been convinced the movie will adapt pieces of the Dragon Ball Minus manga. So, if this new promo is more than decoy, fans seem like their theory is on to something.

