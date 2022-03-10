Dragon Ball Super Super Hero: Will Broly Work As A Hero?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn’t just bringing back the Red Ribbon Army with new androids at their disposal to fight against Gohan and Piccolo, we are also set to see the return of Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan that was introduced in the film that came before this April’s release in Japanese theaters. While Broly won’t be lending a hand with the Red Ribbon as far as we know, it seems that he’ll be training alongside Goku and Vegeta, leading us to wonder how Broly can work as an ally to the Z Fighters.

Broly’s original appearances during the Dragon Ball Z painted a fairly clear picture, wherein the Saiyan brawler was a villain through and through, seeking revenge for crying next to him as a baby and not afraid to eliminate entire planets if they got in his way. While the Legendary Super Saiyan wasn’t as evil as he once was via his new incarnation in Dragon Ball Super’s continuity, it’s hard to picture him as someone that would train alongside Goku considering he had quite the temper and was strong enough to give a serious challenge to Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta.

The new version of Broly is an interesting character, whereas it seems that returning him to his homeworld, alongside Cheelai and Lemo. With the two former Frieza Force members helping to calm Broly down and give him some much-needed companionship, especially with his father having been killed by Frieza, the Legendary Super Saiyan might be in a state of mind wherein he can “play nice” with others, especially considering Super Hero takes place years into the future, long after Frieza had essentially sicced Broly on his enemies.

There are a few methods in which a “heroic” Broly could work, primarily when it comes to protecting his two direct friends. With the Legendary Super Saiyan clearly loving battle as much as Son Goku and Prince Vegeta, his status in the upcoming movie might be more of a neutral player that is helping the two Z-Fighters to step up their game while training in front of Beerus and Whis.

Could you see Broly as an ally with the Z-Fighters? What villain from the past would you like to see brought back as a hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z Fighters.