‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Global Box Office Dominates in Latin America

Now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly has gone on to great box office success on its initial release in Japan, the box office total for the film is going to increase even further as it begins opening in other territories around the world in 2019.

The first major example of its new wave of box office success comes from Latin and Central America, as Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned another $20 million overseas this past weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Brohan! Fox’s DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY shot up $20M overseas this weekend, $54M total. Mexico debuted with $6.5M–41% higher than RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) January 13, 2019

Before it opened in Latin and Central America, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was sitting at around $32.2 million worldwide, so this is an impressive update for the film. As noted by Exhibtor Relations Co., the total box office for the film now sits at $54 million in total, with an impressive $6.5 million debut in Mexico alone — which isn’t surprising considering screenings of the final episode of Dragon Ball Super brought in huge crowds there.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has seen great success outside of Japan too as it stands as the most successful opening for any Japanese film in Brazil, with $1.6 million USD on opening day. This is without even counting in its performance in Japan, as it was the quickest film in the franchise to earn 2 billion yen over the course of 11 days.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. There’s no telling how well the film will do in the box office in the United States, but there’s a definite possibility the film will be making even huger waves in the box office before it’s all said and done.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”