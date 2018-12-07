New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Manga Drops Funny Namekian Nod

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is about to go Super Saiyan in movie theaters all across the world, but it’s actually the film’s manga tie-in that has managed to capture some serious interest. One page of the manga is getting some extra special interest, as it features Goku dropping jokes about the series’ signature green alien race, The Namekians!

Meanwhile, Naho Ooishi applies the DBSD approach to the Broly movie. I guess you could say this isn’t exactly a direct manga adaptation. pic.twitter.com/I932Xcf0v5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 1, 2018

The scene in question sees Goku first meeting Cheelye, one of the newer recruits in Freeza’s army. Cheelye is a green-skinned alien, which leads Goku to have the following exchange with her:

Cheelye: “I Bet you’re surprised to se a cute babe like me in Freeza’s army!”

Goku: “Yeah, I’m shocked! Are you a new Namekian? There sure are a lot of Saiyan and Namekian survivors!”

Cheelye: “I may have green skin, but I’m no Namekian!!?”

This little exchange of dialogue has Dragon Ball fans busting a gut with laughter right now. Once word of the scene hit the Internet, fans started to clap back with equally humorous responses, calling out Goku for not being woke about alien diversity:

“Goku should know not to make assumptions like that in 2018.” — @masked_saiyajin

For other fans, it was Goku’s claim of surprise that got the most reaction:

“For real whats up with all the Namekians and Saiyans ending up on Earth? Both Kataz and Bardocks sent their children there,do they think its some tourist spot?” —@SuperSaiyan5001

From what we’ve learned so far, Cheelye will indeed be a pivotal figure in the story of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It is she and her veteran partner Lemo who first discover Broly and his father Paragus, where they’ve been exiled on the far away planet of Vampa. Cheelye seems to be the primary person who bonds with Broly, as a later scene sees her trying to explain to the likes of Goku and Vegeta that Broly’s aggression may not be through any fault of his own – that he’s being controlled as a weapon, by the likes of Paragus and Freeza.

If Dragon Ball Super: Broly doesn’t put an end to both Broly and the Freea Force, then Cheelye’s race and origin could definitely need much more explanation in the future. Here look is similar t another new character: Merus, the alien member of the Galactic Patrol, who just KO’d both Goku and Vegea in Dragon Ball Super‘s new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc. Sure, Cheelye is green whereas Merus is purple-skinned, but the basic looks make it seem like they could be two races of the same planet.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.