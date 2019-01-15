‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teams Up With Hot Topic For ‘Broly’ Freebies

Dragon Ball Super knows how to get fans hyped, and the franchise is using all its learned this week. In just a couple of days, fans will get the chance to see Broly enter the canon in his own film, and it turns out Hot Topic is ready to celebrate the occasion.

So, yes — the popular store has both the power of Broly and anime on its side.

Recently, the official page for Dragon Ball Super took to Twitter to inform fans of a special team up. Toei Animation has cut a deal with Hot Topic to usher in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it will give fans the chance to score a Super Saiyan freebie.

As it turns out, select Hot Topic stores have chosen to participate in a giveaway for the film. What for? Well, it may not be a whole lot, but it will let fans trade in their regular hair for something a big more colorful.

“Show confirmation of your Dragon Ball Super: Broly advance tickets to get a free Broly hair cutout at Hot Topic,” the Funimation-run account confirmed.

According to the giveaway, the gifts will be given out while supplies last. So, if you are looking to get one of these headbands, you will want to hit up your local store as soon as you check out the film. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to hit up U.S. theaters starting January 16, and its opening day will make history in North America. Funimation has confirmed the film will be the first screened in IMAX, so otakus can check out Son Goku on the biggest of big screens if they’ve got the zeni to cover it.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.