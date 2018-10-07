‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals New Visual Of Broly

Dragon Ball Super has had a busy week, and it looks like the franchise is just getting started. Not only did a new trailer for the anime’s first film go live, but Dragon Ball Super is following up the debut with new visuals from the film.

So, if you need another look at Broly, the anime overlords are ready to make your day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, a slew of images from Dragon Ball Super: Broly have started to make the rounds. The visuals seem to come from an upcoming magazine issue under Shonen Jump, and one of them shows off all things Broly.

more pic for BROLY. pic.twitter.com/kOf3hNWdwg — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) October 5, 2018

As you can see above, the new image is a straightforward one. Broly can be seen in his base form as he makes a leap forward. The Saiyan’s facial scar is easy for everyone to see here, and his pinched expression makes Broly look all the more intimidating.

Looking at the visual more closely, fans can see a bit of the background. The rocky surface looks similar to the background fans saw in the film’s new trailer. The reel showed a young Broly having crash landed on the outer planet, so this new poster has fans wondering whether Broly grew up on the planet alone after being exiled. Still, the boy’s father Paragus would come for Broly at some point, but netizens aren’t sure how long the boy must have fended for himself.

Soon, fans will find out all about Broly’s exiled origins when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”