Epic Dragon Ball Super Statue Tributes Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta vs Broly

Dragon Ball Super might have introduced new villains to fight against the Z-Fighters in the sequel series, but it also took the chance to re-imagine a major antagonist that was introduced in the movies. Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z but was given a fresh coat of paint when he was introduced to the main continuity in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With Goku and Vegeta unable to beat Broly on their own, the two Saiyans fused to become Gogeta, and a new statue captures the Saiyan conflict.

Not only was Broly first introduced in the Dragon Ball Super movie, but Gogeta made his canon debut as well. Much like Goten and Trunks, Goku and Vegeta were unable to successfully perform the fusion dance at first, failing the first two times in an attempt to create a warrior that could successfully take down the Legendary Super Saiyan. Once the Saiyans were successful in fusing, Gogeta was able to manhandle Broly, coming close to eliminating him with a well-placed “Kamehameha”. Luckily, Broly survived thanks to a wish on the Dragon Balls, and has since become a far more even-tempered warrior as he has trained alongside Goku and Vegeta in the shonen series’ recent events.

Gogeta Vs Broly Rematch

The new statue has been making the rounds on social media, once again pitting the fusion brawler against the Legendary Super Saiyan. Gogeta has yet to make a return since first being introduced as a part of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, though with the arrival of Black Frieza, Vegeta and Goku might have little choice when it comes to fusing once again.

While Dragon Ball Super’s anime remains in limbo, the manga is continuing to create new chapters to weave new stories for the Z-Fighters. Finally bringing the Super Hero adaptation to a close, Goku has made his way back to Earth to come face-to-face with his son as Gohan reached a new level of power during the fight against Cell Max. With Broly continuing to train to keep his anger in check, the Legendary Super Saiyan might just be one of the strongest forces for good in the shonen series’ future.

