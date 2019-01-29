‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fan Discovers Where Broly’s Second Outfit Came From

Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the fan-favorite for Broly into the series’ canon officially with a new background, personality, and design from original series creator Akira Toriyama. Though some elements of Broly’s new look were explained in the film, some were left as mysteries.

One such mystery has lead to a pretty awful development as one fan made a surprising connection between the adult Broly’s look and new Saiyan introduced in the film, Beets. Major Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers to follow.

Incase you’re wondering where Broly’s outfit change came from pic.twitter.com/A4NfujwxiM — Goosuke Buuchiha (@InfernoDBZ) January 25, 2019

As noted by @InfernoDBZ on Twitter, while Broly has traditional Saiyan armor as a child (and updated armor later as a member of the new Freeza force), the fact he has a pair of pants when he’s discovered on Vampa was left unexplained. It turns out that after Paragus killed Beets when it was apparent that the three of them were going to be stranded on Vampa, he stripped the dead Beets of his clothes and later gave the tights to Broly.

The more integral part of his new look, the green fur around his waist, is explored in the film and is as equally sad as this discovery. In the film, Broly explains that the fur around his waist belongs to one of the giant monsters on Vampa. As a child, he ended up befriending one and naming it Bah. He spent many of his childhood days training by dodging Bah’s bites, and soon the two developed a bond of trust. But one day Paragus sees Broly with Bah and shoots off its ear.

After Paragus shoots off Bah’s ear, it never trusts Broly again so Broly decides to keep Bah’s ear around his waist as a reminder of the friend he once had. Not only is Broly a more sympathetic character because of this story, this new disccovery paints just how much Paragus had a control of Broly’s life on Vampa. Not only did he have to survive on a “repugnant” world, but he had to survive his father as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now open in theaters worldwide, and has already gone on to have a bigger lifetime gross than Dragonball: Evolution. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”