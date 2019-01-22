‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Bulma’s Big Wish

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the first adventure for the series following the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime and along with adding Broly and Gogeta into the series officially, it also provides updates to a few of the series’ favorites.

One hilarious update is for Bulma, who is collecting the Dragon Balls and ends up setting the entire plot of the film in motion. But what was she going to wish for?

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below.

When it’s revealed that Freeza stole six of the Dragon Balls from Bulma’s house in order to wish for an equally hilarious and vain thing, Goku asks what Bulma was gathering them for in the first place. It turns out she wanted to wish to look five years younger. When asked why she wouldn’t ask for a bigger age difference, like a whole ten years for example, she argued that it would be too noticeable.

She wanted only five years taken off of her because if she did a full ten then the other women would notice right away. She would be accused of getting a surgery, and thus wants to wish for five so it can look as natural as possible. Hilariously, this coincides with Freeza’s wish as well. He wanted to wish for five additional centimeters added on to his height, and anything more than that would be far too noticeable and unnatural.

These wishes are not the most ridiculous ones mentioned in the franchise, but they hilariously have such narrow scope for the major plot that starts because of the Dragon Balls. Because once Freeza comes to Earth in search of the final Dragon Balls, the fight with Broly begins.

