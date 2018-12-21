‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases New English Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Broly may currently be making big waves in Japan, but the film is only getting started as it preps for its major United States release in January. Fans have been especially excited to see the English dub of the film, too.

Funimation recently released a new English dub trailer for the film, and although it’s a dubbed version of the third trailer (released before Gogeta was confirmed) the dub puts a fresh spin on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been a big hit upon its release in Japan as it not only took the top spot in the box office during its opening weekend, but has sold over a million tickets in total already. This success will surely continue as the film opens in outside territories for sure.

Fans in the United States recently got their chance to see the film for themselves during a special premiere in Hollywood, CA. The reactions from the screening were impressive to see as fans have had nothing but great things to say about the film. Dragon Ball fans can be sticklers over the series, so to see this new film do so well already should alleviate any remaining fears fans have had over the upcoming film. This is especially true for the English dub, which makes a great showing in this trailer.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”