‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Theory Breaks Down Why Broly Fights Whis

The final trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly had fans blown away with its insane level of action, but amidst all the great fights, the trailer also revealed some moments that raise some big questions.

One such moment was a scene in the trailer that seemingly revealed Broly fighting against Whis. That’s prompted a lot of talk amongst fans about what could make Whis have to throw down – and if that sequence may be the indicator of a much more pivotal piece of Dragon Ball lore finally coming to light.

So why would Whis need to fight Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Here are a few good reasons:

Crimes of the Destroyer

The biggest fan theory about Whis’ (and subsequently Beerus) role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been that The Destroyer and Angel will battle Broly in addition to Freeza, due to all three characters’ roles in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, the Saiyan homeworld.

It’s a piece of Dragon Ball lore that’s only been delivered in bits and pieces throughout the series, but could be coming to a head in this Broly movie. As it goes, there’s been breadcrumbs of mention revealing that Freeza’s decision to destroy Planet Vegeta was prompted by Beerus, after The Destroyer was plagued by omens of a Saiyan achieving apower that could threaten his own. In both Freeza and Beerus’ cases, fate came full circle: destroying Planet Vegeta only gave rise to a Saiyan (Goku) who rose in power and eventually came to challenge them both. And because of those challenges, Goku manifested both the Super Saiyan and Super Siayan God powers that eventually combined to create the Super Saiyan Blue power, which led to Ultra Instinct (and soon beyond?).

Well, Beerus and Freeza may have gotten their Karmic payback from Goku – but they still owe a debt to Broly! A previous Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer revealed that Broly will be attacking Freeza savagely, in the same setting where he seems to come at Whis (a fiery volcano terrain). Maybe that will be the moment when the ugly truth of history finally boils over?

True Challenger

The more we learn about this new canon version of Broly, the more it seems that he is a uniquely powerful Saiyan, driven by an insatiable lust for fighting. In fact, in the final trailer it is referred to as, “An irrepressible urge to battle.” Given that Broly is a Saiyan with a natural affinity for battle, he could have a strong radar for gauging the power of nearby fighters. Given that Whis is a better fighter than Goku, Vegeta, or even Beerus, Broly could naturally come into the battlefield and go for the person he senses is the strongest fighter in the bunch, which would be Whis. It would be interesting to see what kind of match the berserker Saiyan is for the eccentric angel.

Classic Misdirection

While that Dragon Ball Super: Broly final trailer makes it look like Broly indeed does fight Whis, it could all be misdirection! That one shot of Whis jumping back might be the only exchange he has with Broly before Freeza, Goku, and Vegeta take over. That would be kind of a lame bait-and-switch, but hey, it could happen.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.