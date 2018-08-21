‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Back Cell, Nappa, and Other ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Icons

Master Roshi put Goku and Krillin, especially Krillin, through intense training on the latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super dub, and this led to the reappearance of some of Dragon Ball Z’s greatest foes.

As Krillin faced his fears, he had to fight off the likes of Freeza, Cell, Majin Buu, Nappa (along with the Saiyan saga version of Vegeta), and even Tambourine, who killed him early on in the series.

Krillin originally went out on this mission to gather herbs for Master Roshi because Goku was looking for a suitable training partner before the big universal tournament. But Krillin wasn’t ready to fight, leading to the visions of Dragon Ball Z foes past.

Seeing Tambourine reminded him of the time he was easily killed by the demon during the King Piccolo saga, seeing Freeza reminded him of his brutal death in the Namek saga, seeing Dabura reminded Krillin of the time he was turned into stone, and seeing Majin Buu again reminded him of that slaughter. Krillin could do nothing against these past foes but reminisce about his deaths.

It turns out this place is called the Forest of Terror, and Master Roshi is using it ton reignite Krillin’s fighting spirit. It’s successful in the end when Krillin realizes that all of these illusions were tracking his energy and reacting to his aggression. When he calms himself, the illusions subside and gives him the window he needs to defeat them once and for all.

Strolling down Krillin’s death memory lane may have been tough for Krillin, but it’s exactly what he needs. The challenge is only going to get tougher from here, and he needed to let go of these ghosts of the past in order to truly move forward and grow stronger.

