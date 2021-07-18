Dragon Ball Super Fans Get Vegeta Trending With Hype for Next Chapter
Dragon Ball Super fans have gotten Vegeta trending as they are hyped to see what's coming in the manga's next chapter! It's been a long wait for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, and one thing making it that much tougher for fans was the tease that Vegeta would finally be throwing down with Granolah after seeing what Granolah could do against an Ultra Instinct powered Goku. Making matters even more tantalizing was the reveal of the first few pages of the chapter teasing how the fight between the two would start off.
With Chapter 74 of the series' official release now only a matter of days away from the time of writing, fans' hype for this new entry is now so high that Vegeta has gotten trending on Twitter. The fight against Granolah kicks off to a whole new kind of level for the Prince of all Saiyans, and it already seemed like this fight could be one that he actually could win for the first real time in a while. All of this has bubbled over into intense new hype!
Read on to see what fans are saying about Vegeta's upcoming fight in the next chapter of the series, but beware of spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's next chapter as well before it officially releases with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library on July 20th. Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Is Another Vegeta Loss on the Way?
Next DBS chapter will add another’s Vegeta beat down, you heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/zKSfTfElPD— Sal (@TheSalajin) July 17, 2021
Vegeta Has Had Some Cool Forms!
Vegeta's forms are alpha as fuck pic.twitter.com/YBtQzh1y9p— SLO 느린 کند (@SLOplays) July 17, 2021
GOATed for a Reason!
The GOAT is trending 😎 #Vegeta pic.twitter.com/CbR7TgqymW— Vegeta fans Club (@VegetaFansClub) July 17, 2021
Vegeta's Always Looking Cool!
Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue
Painted this recently as well #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/e2cIyZYr8n— Moneco Arts Official (@Moneco_Arts) July 18, 2021
Fans Are Ready for Vegeta's Takeover!
Let's make #Vegeta go on trend! pic.twitter.com/USd6owK1ig— Air (@AirDokkan) July 17, 2021
Some Awesome Cosplay for the Occasion!
The prince of saiyans is trending? Say less #vegeta pic.twitter.com/KO8rg1oBVT— KSHAW_TV (@KShaw_TV) July 17, 2021
Vegeta Really is the Man...
#Vegeta is the man 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vLPhct1Dl1— Cosmic Chris (@VirtualDrifter_) July 17, 2021
Then Again...
Vegeta heads reading the manga every month waiting for a W pic.twitter.com/Q6vNqd4Rqz— Jord (Final Two Letters will be patched in) (@EXPayline) July 17, 2021