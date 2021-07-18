Dragon Ball Super Fans Get Vegeta Trending With Hype for Next Chapter

Dragon Ball Super fans have gotten Vegeta trending as they are hyped to see what's coming in the manga's next chapter! It's been a long wait for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, and one thing making it that much tougher for fans was the tease that Vegeta would finally be throwing down with Granolah after seeing what Granolah could do against an Ultra Instinct powered Goku. Making matters even more tantalizing was the reveal of the first few pages of the chapter teasing how the fight between the two would start off.

With Chapter 74 of the series' official release now only a matter of days away from the time of writing, fans' hype for this new entry is now so high that Vegeta has gotten trending on Twitter. The fight against Granolah kicks off to a whole new kind of level for the Prince of all Saiyans, and it already seemed like this fight could be one that he actually could win for the first real time in a while. All of this has bubbled over into intense new hype!

