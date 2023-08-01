Dragon Ball Super Creator Inks New Sketch of Merus

Dragon Ball Super has told quite a few massive arcs since the Tournament of Power brought the original anime series to a close. Immediately following the fight against Jiren and the other universes for their own survival, the Z-Fighters found themselves taking on the energy-absorbing wizard known as Moro. Luckily, despite the antagonist's wild abilities, Goku had some serious help via Merus, the member of the Galaxy Patrol who had a major secret. The current artist of Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, shared new art highlighting the renegade angel.

Merus originally debuted as a "space cop" that was assisting Goku and Vegeta in their fight against Moro, as the villain had awoken from his long hibernation. Throughout the arc, it was made clear that Merus was hiding quite a few things, including a power level that perhaps surpassed Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. Revealed as an angel on the same level as Whis, who had given up his status to protect the universe, Merus takes on training Goku and helping him to discover new aspects of Ultra Instinct that have yet to be shown off in the anime adaptation. While Merus seemingly lost his life in the fight against Moro, he was brought back from the grave but has yet to make an appearance following the Moro Arc's conclusion.

Dragon Ball Super: Merus Returns

Toyotaro as an artist on Dragon Ball Super has introduced a bevy of new characters, and transformations, to the shonen franchise. Originally getting his start as a manga artist by creating Dragon Ball fan fiction, Toyotaro clearly has a love for the universe that spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama. Routinely sharing new art of characters old and new, the manga artist isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Merus new illustration by Toyotaro! pic.twitter.com/iw3WrHnmAd — Hype (@DbsHype) August 1, 2023

Unfortunately, Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm when its anime adaptation will return following Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The television series came to a close in 2017, with Android 17 claiming victory in the Tournament of Power, and while we did receive two films following the show's end, fans are dead set on knowing when the show will make a comeback. With the likes of the Moro Arc, Granolah The Survivor Arc, and Super Hero Arcs, the anime television series might have years of content whenever it does return.

Do you think we'll see Merus return in the arc following Dragon Ball Super's Super Hero Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.