Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases Merus' Legacy

The saga that will follow the long-running Moro Arc within the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga has turned out to be the "Granola The Survivor Arc", which apparently will be bringing back a number of the wizard's henchmen to return for unknown reasons, but a recently released draft for the next chapter in the series reveals the fate of one recently deceased angel named Merus! With the renegade angel finally assisting Son Goku in learning to master the transformation of Ultra Instinct, Merus fell unleashing his full angelic power against Moro, but it's clear he is long from being forgotten!

Merus had been working as an officer of the Galactic Patrol years before Moro had managed to escape from the intergalactic prison that kept him in check, alluding to the idea that there was definitely some mystery when it came to his origins. Training with Goku inside of a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, it was clear that this "space cop" was harboring a big secret and when Whis had let the cat out of the bag, it was clear that Merus' life would never be the same. Unfortunately for Merus, his life would come to an end shortly after as he decided to interject himself into the fight of Moro, giving the Z Fighters the upper hand but losing his life in the process.

Twitter User Dragon Ball Hype shared the draft for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, revealing that the Dragon Balls themselves will be used to resurrect nearly all of Moro's victims, sans the renegade angel who will continue to live on in Goku's memories at the very least:

“everything is back to normal, except for one Angel who disappeared...” Full Summary soon. #DBSpoilers pic.twitter.com/tWCplrWTO3 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 14, 2020

Merus had sacrificed his life to stop Moro, but also inadvertently gave the sorcerer an insane power boost as the villain of the latest saga had absorbed his angelic power for himself. With Moro unable to control the energy brewing inside of him, he fused with the Earth itself but was taken down thanks to the ultimate team-up of the Z Fighters, and a last-minute assist from the reincarnation of the Dragon Ball Z villain, Kid Buu, in Uub!

