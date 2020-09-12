Dragon Ball Super Art Brings Goku's Training with Merus to the Anime

✖

One of the biggest new characters that was introduced during the latest hard hitting arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, in the Moro Arc, is definitely the renegade angel and current Galactic Patrolman in Merus, who helped train Goku in better mastering the power of Ultra Instinct, and one fan has taken the opportunity to imagine what a scene from these sessions might look like in the anime. With the latest chapter of the manga taking a page from Goku's first transformation into a Super Saiyan, it's clear that big things are in store for the Z Fighters!

Merus has made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save the lives threatened on Earth by Moro, the energy absorbing wizard that has proved to one of the biggest threats that Goku and his friends have ever faced down. With Goku putting his training with the Galactic Patrolman to good use, mastering the first level fo Ultra Instinct dubbed "Ultra Instinct Sign", Son has reached a new level of power that he once thought impossible. In order to stop Moro's reign of terror, Merus had to access his unused angelic power, essentially signing his own death sentence to protect the earth, as his body disappeared as a result.

Twitter Artist AmanoMoon shared this impressive take on what the training scene might look like in the anime, when Merus introduced Goku to a new version of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber and helped him learn to better harness the amazing strength that comes with Ultra Instinct:

Dragon Ball Super Goku vs Merus Anime Style ( be indulgent first time I redraw dragon ball ) ✍🏻 #ジャンプフェスタ2020 #ドラゴンボール超 pic.twitter.com/jDX9xNwA1m — PANDAMAN ルフィ #東京ワンピースタワー (@Amanomoon_) December 10, 2019

Unfortunately, there's been no news regarding the return of the Dragon Ball Super anime, with no one quite knowing what the hold up is when it comes to Toei Animation once again returning to the world of Goku and the Z Fighters. We would imagine that it could be any number of reasons, though there definitely is a case to be made that more stories need to be made in the source material of the manga in order to move forward.

Do you think this art is a glimpse into the future of what Dragon Ball Super's next chapter of the anime will look like? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!