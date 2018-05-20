‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Zamasu’s New Form

The final confrontation in the future has officially begun on Dragon Ball Super as Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks were finally getting the better of Goku Black and Zamasu in the latest episode. But that didn’t last too long.

When the Evil Containment Wave fails to seal away Zamasu, he realizes Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks shouldn’t be taken lightly. Resulting in the full fusion of the two Zamasus in something far more deadly.

Both Zamasus had been very confident throughout the Future Trunks arc so far as their combined tactics and power had yet to be challenged completely. The two hit the height of their hubris in the latest episode as they both seemed to be increasing in strength.

But then Trunks was able to successfully land the Evil Containment Wave on Zamasu and nearly sealed him away forever until he managed to escape. Zamasu, telling his Goku Black counterpart, feels he can’t hold back the power of the gods anymore and to “show divine power made whole.”

Then, Zamasu switches the ear his Potara earring is on and the two quickly fuse together. The past and future versions of Zamasu then combine into a new Zamasu with a completely new and terrifying aura.

Wanting praise as his new form is to carry out justice, his final words are “All hail Zamasu” as his new body is complete. Now that fans know that a fusion can increase power by ten fold, and given the immortal body he already had, this new Fused Zamasu is definitely holding a terrible power.

Now it just remains to be seen what this new fusion will bring as Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.