Goku Revives SSJ3 in New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub

The latest episode of the Dragon Ball Super dub brought fans down Krillin’s death memory lane down Dragon Ball Z’s past, but it also brought something for Goku fans as well with the return of Super Saiyan 3.

As Master Roshi’s newest training led Goku and Krillin to intense illusion training, Goku had to transform into Super Saiyan 3 in order to fight them off.

Goku and Krillin were trapped in the Forest of Terror and were put up against their negative thoughts in the form of their past Dragon Ball Z enemies like Cell, Freeza, and Majin Buu. Goku had no trouble against them for the most part, but it became more about endurance as every one of his attacks only resulted in more of the illusions propping up afterward.

He had transformed into Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 to combat them, but when this doesn’t work, he briefly transforms into Super Saiyan 3 as the illusions start to grow in size. But he realizes something in this transformation as the illusions are reacting to his energy.

Calming himself down, he realizes that the illusions subside when he turns into his base form. Since every burst of energy causes a reaction in the Forest of Terror, Goku even goes the extra referential mile and brings back his classic Flying Nimbus. The kicker? Goku sings the Japanese version of the Dragon Ball Z theme song, “Cha-La Head Cha-La” for a few seconds.

But while Goku seemed to make it through this challenge without any trouble, it was actually Krillin going through the worst of it as the Forest of Terror really challenged every one of Krillin’s biggest fears.

