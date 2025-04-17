Diablo Teases Berserk Crossover

Blizzard hasn’t been shy when it comes to diving into the world of anime. Specifically, Overwatch has dipped its toes into anime franchises such as Cowboy Bebop and Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, though the dark world of Diablo is about to get darker. In a new original animation, it appears as though Diablo and Berserk are preparing to unleash a crossover like no other as one of the major characters appears to be taking a page from Guts the Black Swordsman. While details are few and far between when it comes to this crossover between the video game world and the anime world, a wild new animation has arrived to tease the universes colliding.

The Diablo series is currently on its fourth entry, garnering serious steam since the franchise first began in 1996. Considering the setting of the role-playing dungeon crawler, it would fit right into Kentaro Miura’s world of apostle as characters attempt to hold back the force of hell from invading the Earth. Despite the fourth entry of the series arriving in 2023, the game has continued to maintain headlines by releasing new DLC packs such as “Vessel of Hatred.” In the new animation teasing the Diablo/Berserk crossover, one of the main characters is shown wearing Guts’ Berserk Armor and touting the recognizable Dragon Slayer sword.

Berserk’s Diablo Excursion

You can check out the new trailer below, which features some brutal moments that have become a standard for both franchises at this point. While Berserk has had its fair share of video games in the past, the same isn’t true when it comes to Diablo’s animated track record. The Blizzard game series has yet to receive any live-action or animated stories as of yet, but things could always change thanks to video game adaptations continuing to grow in scope and size.

Ironically enough, this big reveal is hot on the heels of a big statement from Blizzard’s President Mike Ybarra, who was unsure of Diablo’s future, “If the cycle continues to just ship without fixing the fundamental issues, then I’m not sure where Diablo is going. You can add all the end-game activities you want, but you’ll be running in place with the same issues. At some point there’s just so many random things, it’s not worth the effort.”

The Future of Berserk

Following the tragic passing of Berserk’s creator, Kentaro Miura, the manga has released new chapters thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. Unfortunately, a new anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, which is unfortunate thanks to there being quite a bit of manga material that has yet to be brought to life. Hopefully, anime fans will see more of the Band of the Hawk’s adventures brought to the screen but we’re more than happy to see Guts cross over into the video game landscape.

Want to see what the future holds for this unique crossover?