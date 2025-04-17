Netflix’s First Korean Animated Movie Reportedly Sets Release Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

Netflix’s first original animated Korean film Lost in Starlight has finally reportedly set a date for its release. Netflix had originally planned for release window for sometime within the second quarter of 2025 or between April and June. However, fans will be delighted to know that the release date has been reported by What’s on Netflix and it’s only a few weeks away, with an official update from Netflix expected to be on the way. Get ready to be able to finally see this sci-fi-romance coming to Netflix on May 30th!

Making his directorial debut for a full-length film after making some short films, Han Ji-won has also enlisted Kang Hyun-joo as co-writer. With production by Climax Studio in Seoul, Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung reunite from their lead roles in the Korean horror thriller series Revenant. Reprising their duo as the lead voice actors for the astronaut-musician couple, Lost in Starlight as a scifi rom-com drama will feature the two lovebird main characters in the longest distance relationship ever.

A Promising Production Team Shooting for the Stars

Kim Tae-ri, set to voice the young, ambitious astronaut Nan-young in Lost in Starlight, along with her recent lead role in Revenant, is also known for her roles as G Ae Sin in Mr. Sunshine, Captain Jang in Space Sweepers, and Na Hee-do in Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Alongside her, Hong Kyung will be debuting his role as the musician Jay in the animated film. Although he’d also starred in Revenant with Kim Tae-ri, Hong Kyun has also acted in K-dramas like Hotel del Luna, School 2017, and, funnily enough, Life on Mars.

Now able to add Lost in Starlight to his filmography as director, Han Ji-won has also directed two other animated short films, The Summer (1 hour long) and The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns, along with the TV mini series Amanza. As co-writer, Kang Hyun-joo is known for his work on the mystery thriller The Scarlet Letter and coming-of-age drama Soulmate. While Climax Studio, also having produced Han Ji-won’s Amanza, has their own impressive filmography, working in tandem with Netflix Animation is shaping up to look as though it will be of promising quality, especially after looking at the promo images for Lost in Starlight.

The Longest-Distance Relationship Ever Can’t Keep These Two Star-Crossed Lovers Apart

Lost in Starlight has plenty of appeal for K-drama fans seeking something familiar with talent they adore at the center of the project. This includes fans looking for their next fixation on Kim Tae-ri since Twenty-Five Twenty-One, although understandably people are eager to learn more about any other talent attached to the project.

The Netflix series’ official logline reads as follows:

“When an astronaut leaves Earth for Mars, the vast infinite space divides star-crossed lovers in this animated romance that crosses the cosmos.”

The synopsis may be brief, but provides an enticing glimpse of a beautiful and heartfelt story to come, of Nan-young, whose dreams of going to space stem from a desire to find her astronaut mother who went missing after a Mars probe. However, as she becomes an astronaut, she meets Jay on her way, altering the course of what comes next.

