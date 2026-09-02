Dragon Ball Super Remake Confirms Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Dragon Ball Super is coming back this Fall with a brand new remake anime series, and Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has set a release date with a new trailer and poster showing it all off. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a newly enhanced version of the original TV anime series that is offering new visual enhancements, sound design and much more. Taking the series from the start of the Battle of Gods arc, this new remake is going to be the most impressive version of the TV anime series yet.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus previously revealed it was set to make its debut this Fall, and now it’s been confirmed to be making its debut on October 11th in Japan as part of the upcoming Fall 2026 anime schedule. It’s also been confirmed for an international streaming release, and to celebrate has dropped a new trailer and poster teasing just how far this new remake is going to go. You can check it out in action below.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and will be having its official streaming international launch but a concrete date for that worldwide release has yet to be revealed as of this time. It has not been revealed which streaming platform it will be available to watch on either, but this new update confirms major details about what to expect such as the fact that the remake has confirmed it will be covering the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs during its run.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro for Toei Animation with Matsuto Seya providing the composition and direction arrangement, Eichi Nishimura serving as editor, Yosuke Motoki serving as compositing director, and Norihito Sumitomo composing the music. The new opening theme for the anime is titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and the new ending theme is titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus also revealed some big plans for New York Comic Con 2026 this October too.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Reveals NYCC 2026 Panel Plans

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be hosting a major panel at New York Comic Con 2026 on October 8th. It’s going to be hosted by Monica Rial (English dub voice of Bulma) with Jason Douglas (English dub voice of Beerus) and Ian Sinclair (English dub voice of Whis) attending as special guests. There will be special prizes for those fans in attendance at the panel, and fans will get all sorts of new insights into the coming series. Which could possibly also include a streaming platform for its launch.

Its international streaming platform has yet to be revealed, but with an October 11th release date in Japan at least now fans know when the episodes will start to make their debut. The franchise’s return to screens is one of the most highly anticipated new debuts of the Fall 2026 slate, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye out for ahead of Dragon Ball Super’s brand new arc coming in the future too.