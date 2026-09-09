Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake Confirms First Streaming Home Ahead of Fall 2026 Debut

Dragon Ball Super is now in the works on coming back to screens with a new TV anime remake series adapting the original from the very beginning, and it has confirmed its first streaming platform ahead of its launch in Japan this Fall. Dragon Ball Super is making its return this October with a new enhanced version of the original TV anime series going all the way back to the Battle of Gods arc. It’s got new visuals, sound design, music and more, so it’s going to be the best version of that arc yet.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been steadily confirming its release details ahead of its debut this October, but there are still some more reveals needing to be made such as where fans can actually watch it outside of Japan. Making things even more interesting is that it’s now been confirmed for a streaming release with Prime Video in Japan, and it does raise the question of whether or not it’s going to be the same case for its international launch.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus to Stream on Prime Video in Japan

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and will be streaming with Prime Video in that region alongside its TV broadcast release. But notably as of the time of this reveal, international release plans have yet to be confirmed for the new TV series. International promotional materials for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus only note that it’s releasing in October, with no mention of a release date or streaming platform. Which means fans in the United States can’t exactly rest easy yet as we get closer to October.

That will hopefully be changing soon enough, however, as Toei Animation has some big plans to bring Dragon Ball Super: Beerus to New York Comic Con 2026 this October too. The anime will be hosting a special panel on October 8th, and will be hosted by Monica Rial (English dub voice of Bulma) with Jason Douglas (English dub voice of Beerus) and Ian Sinclair (English dub voice of Whis) attending as special guests. Which would be the perfect time to confirm a streaming platform and release date for fans outside of Japan.

What’s New for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a newly enhanced version of the original TV anime series that will offer new visuals, updated animated sequences, new music and more. It will be going back to the Battle of Gods arc, and teases that it will also adapt the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arc so far. It’s currently unclear if the remake will take on the rest of the TV anime series at this point, but we’ll just have to see how it further develops as there is also a brand new Dragon Ball Super anime now in the works too.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new TV anime series adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc that is currently exclusive to the manga. Finally picking up after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s a new story that shows off a brand new villain that Goku and Vegeta need to unleash new powers in order to take on. But unfortunately, no release date or window has been revealed for it either.