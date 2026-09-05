Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake Release Schedule Means Bad News for the Moro Arc

Dragon Ball Super is coming back this Fall with a brand new enhanced version of the original TV anime, but its release schedule might be bad news as fans will likely have to wait much longer than they hoped for the new Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc adaptation. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a new version of the TV anime taking on the Battle of Gods arc, and it’s going to feature new visuals, sound effects and more to make it the best version of the TV arc yet. But that’s not the only reason it’s exciting.

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Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new TV anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc currently exclusive to the manga, and it’s going to be releasing sometime after Dragon Ball Super’s remake ends. But with the confirmation that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is going to be taking up the open slot from One Piece this Fall, it does likely mean that fans might be waiting until late 2027 or early 2028 (or even later) before Dragon Ball Super‘s new arc can begin.

Dragon Ball Super’s Moro Arc Might Not Release Until Late 2027-Early 2028

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc is set to end its first season later this month as part of the also ending Summer 2026 anime schedule, and Toei Animation will then be slotting Dragon Ball Super: Beerus into that same time slot in Japan beginning on October 11th in the region. This new version of Dragon Ball Super has not confirmed how many episodes it will be running for, but is at least teasing that it’s going to be adapting the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs from the original TV series before it wraps.

This potential time slot already raised questions when it was revealed earlier this Summer that a re-airing of classic Digimon anime episodes would be taking Dragon Ball Daima‘s former time slot, and it seems like this is going to be Toei Animation’s schedule for One Piece and Dragon Ball moving forward. It seems to confirm that Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol anime is not only a seasonal anime release like One Piece (with only so many episodes possible a year), but won’t be hitting until after One Piece‘s next season in 2027.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super’s Future?

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Presuming this schedule holds, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be wrapping up either towards the end of 2026 or early 2027. It’s then likely that One Piece: Elbaph Arc Season 2 will follow straight after. If it’s a tight turnaround, then we’ll see a single cour of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus episodes (12 or 13) before One Piece returns in January. If the remake gets two cours (or at least 20 plus episodes to work with), then it will air until something next Winter before One Piece: Elbaph Arc returns in Spring 2027.

The question is then what follows One Piece‘s own return. If One Piece: Elbaph Arc returns in Winter 2027 and runs for its 26 episodes, then it opens up a Dragon Ball Super release for the Summer. If One Piece returns in Spring 2027, then it’s not until Fall 2027 that we see another gap. And if this gap is another season of the Dragon Ball Super remake anime series (and it might just be), Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol isn’t airing until 2028. That’s probably the worst case scenario to fans.