New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease An Unlikely Pair’s Fight With Jiren

Dragon Ball Super fans are greatly anticipating the finale of the series, as Episode 131 is set to bring the Tournament of Power to a close. But they certainly didn’t expect to see such an unlikely duo hold the fate of Universe 7 in their hands.

While Goku recovers from his lack of stamina after using Ultra Instinct a third time, former Dragon Ball Z villains Freeza and Android 17 are left to fight Jiren and new stills for the episode tease a big battle.

The two images for the finale tease Android 17 and Freeza continuing their standoff against Jiren, but unfortunately there’s no new indication as to which way the fight will go. They, of course, are hoping for a Universe 7 victory that rides the wave of hype garnered by Android 17’s surprise return at the end of Episode 130. Freeza and Android 17 were saved for the final three for a major reason, and now fans will get to see the fallout from this decision.

The final episode of Dragon Ball Super is titled “A Miraculous Conclusion! Goodbye Goku! Until The Day We Meet Again!” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Battle of Goku and his friends conclude at last! Which universe will survive?

Battle for the survival of the universes is finally at it’s climax. Against Jiren, the strongest man in the tournament, Goku’s power is not enough so he falls from the stage. Just when everyone thought Universe 11 had won, Freeza appears?!

Freeza: He was missing until now, but?! Even though seriously injured, Freeza manages to pick himself up. Will he be able to defeat Jiren who even Goku couldn’t defeat? And who is going to be the MVP?

A ‘super’ climax for the Tournament of Power!”

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film has just released its first trailer and will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.