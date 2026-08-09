5 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Sports Series Shares First Look At Sequel

Original anime series and films often struggle to gain recognition among the audience, even if they’re produced by a renowned studio. Usually, an anime based on a manga or a light novel already has an existing fanbase, making it easier for studios to attract viewers. However, for original anime, even with a promising story and stunning animation, the studios always have to gamble. Although many exceptional anime go under the radar because of this, there are always exceptions to the rule. In 2021, Studio Bones released a sports anime, SK8 the Infinity, which immediately became a fan-favorite.

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Thanks to the intriguing characters, captivating plot, and the stunning animation by one of the best studios in the industry, the anime is often considered one of the best in the sports genre. Studio Bones is behind several acclaimed anime such as My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. A sequel season of SK8 the Infinity was announced in 2022, but no further information was shared during the announcement. Now, more than five years since the anime’s debut, director Hiroko Utsumi shared a major update on the upcoming season.

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

On August 8th, 2026, the official X handle of the anime shared an unexpected update on the sequel from director Hiroko Utsumi. Along with a new visual of Reki and Langa, the update also contained a message for fans.

The translation of the director’s message from Crunchyroll reads, “We’re not quite at the stage where we can show anything to you all just yet, but we wanted to share a little bit about Season 2.”

“And that little thing is… the season of Season 2 will be winter! Winter SK8… so to speak. This is the kind of SK8 it will be… maybe! The possibilities are unlimited. We’re making steady progress on Season 2, so please look forward to it.”

Although the anime sequel was announced in 2022, the latest update confirms that fans might have to wait a few more years before the premiere. The update is rather promising, since it means the studio is working on it to the best of their abilities. Additionally, Utsumi also confirmed that the story will be set in the winter season, leading many fans to believe that Reki might be learning snowboarding from Langa.

Langa is only just beginning to learn the basics of skateboarding, even though Reki has been doing it for a while. However, Langa is exceptionally skilled at snowboarding, which he learned from his late father during his childhood in Canada. With winter on the way, we might see him in his comfort zone, and it goes without saying that Reki will also hang out with him, which is why fans might see him trying his hand at something Langa is familiar with.

What to Expect From SK8 the Infinity Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

While the latest update from the director confirms that the story will take place in winter, everything else after that is merely speculation at this point. Since it’s an original story, there’s no way to confirm what will happen next either. However, since the first season ended somewhere around autumn, we can expect a brief timeskip as the story transitions into winter.

The first season ended after Langa won against Adam on a dangerous and abandoned track. Due to his traumatic childhood and strict upbringing, Adam lost his love for skateboarding long ago. However, racing against Langa remembers the pure joy of skateboarding. The anime season bids farewell to fans on a joyous note with Reki and Langa racing the final skate together, although the story never revealed who ended up winning