Crunchyroll’s Hottest New Shonen Anime Just Unveiled Its Own Sasuke & Itachi Duo

There are plenty of new anime currently airing on Crunchyroll. However, the one that has undoubtedly been stealing the spotlight is its hottest new shonen anime, Black Torch, which embraces some of the best elements from the greatest shonen series. From the very beginning, Black Torch made it clear that it was aiming to be a standout new shonen anime, as its first episode established familiar Naruto-inspired elements in a modernized way. It features a protagonist who is a descendant of a ninja family, and the premiere also reveals that he possesses the power of a powerful inner demon.

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As the episodes progressed, the series introduced even more familiar elements, including a trio consisting of two male characters and one female character, a developing rivalry, memorable villains, and a strong emphasis on family lineage, all of which make it strikingly similar to Naruto and other shonen anime built around these classic tropes. However, one element that Black Torch was still missing to truly feel like a series such as Naruto was its own Sasuke. The second male lead, Reiji Kirihara, is a logical and intelligent character, much like many supporting male rivals in shonen anime, and in its most recent episode, the series revealed that Reiji has a dynamic with his brother, Shinji, that awfully feels similar to Sasuke and Itachi’s dynamic from Naruto.

Crunchyroll’s Black Torch Adds Naruto‘s Sasuke and Itachi Dynamic

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As Reiji is trapped within a training simulation that forces the participants to confront their past, it is revealed that the enemy he faces is his brother, Shinji. While this already made it seem as though Black Torch was drawing inspiration from Naruto, the latest episode solidified that comparison by revealing the real reason Reiji is at odds with his brother. Through a brief flashback, the episode unveils that Reiji’s older brother was the clan’s rising star and was next in line to become its head by wielding the power of a Mononoke in the form of a katana. However, when the day finally comes and Shinji acquires that power, he kills his father and several members of his clan, sparing only Reiji and challenging him to return once he has become stronger.

This is undoubtedly very similar to how the dynamic between Sasuke and Itachi was first introduced, with the latter initially being portrayed as a villain who fascinated everyone. Shinji is being positioned in much the same way as Itachi, as he is responsible for the deaths of several members of his clan. While Itachi ultimately had a much greater reason for his actions, Shinji genuinely appears to have always been evil and simply used the opportunity to massacre his clan once he obtained that power. This could stem from the constant pressure he was placed under, leaving him desperate for an escape.

This is exactly what makes this dynamic feel fresh, as it allows fans to imagine what might have happened if Itachi had truly been evil instead of a silent hero. Of course, Shinji could ultimately prove to be an unsung hero like Itachi as well. Either way, it is clear that Black Torch is emerging as one of Crunchyroll’s standout new shonen anime of Summer 2026, drawing strong parallels with classic shonen series in a way that makes it feel both special and nostalgic.